By Caroline Humer and Euan Rocha
Oct 26 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc laid out a detailed defense
on Monday of its relationship with a little-known specialty
pharmacy, but its arguments failed to calm all investor
concerns.
Valeant shares have lost more than half their value in
recent weeks as the company came under attack on several fronts.
U.S. prosecutors are investigating Valeant over drug
pricing, an issue emerging in the U.S. presidential campaign.
The falling stock price, in turn, complicates Valeant's
acquisition-driven strategy. And those stock losses accelerated
last week when short-seller Citron Research, run by Andrew Left,
published a sharply critical report on the company.
The stock dropped another 2 percent in volatile afternoon
trading in New York and Toronto.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant said it has asked U.S.
securities regulators to investigate Citron's "completely
untrue" allegation that the company used its ties with a
specialty pharmacy to inflate revenue, and said it would conduct
a review of its pharmacy network.
About a dozen executives, directors, and a former chief
financial officer - some of whom Chief Executive Mike Pearson
said were operating on little sleep - made up Valeant's defense
team on a conference call with investors and analysts. The call
included an unequivocal endorsement of Pearson by lead director
Robert Ingram.
"(Left's) motivation is the same as one who runs into a
crowded theater and falsely yells fire. He wanted people to
run," Pearson said. "He intentionally designed the report to
frighten our shareholders to drive down the price of our stock
so he could make money for his short-selling."
Left disputed Pearson's comment in a statement.
"Yelling fire in a crowded theater is a lot different than
walking into a theater, smelling smoke and yelling, 'Hey
everyone, there could be a fire.'
"Now the information is out, people have had an opportunity
to inspect the theater and they have chosen to leave ... maybe
there is fire."
Left said on Bloomberg TV that he had not been contacted by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He refused to
discuss his trading of Valeant.
Valeant said it would set up an ad-hoc committee to look
into allegations related to the company's association with
specialty pharmacy Philidor. The committee includes Mason
Morfit, president of one of Valeant's largest shareholders
ValueAct Capital, who is rejoining the board.
Philidor said it welcomed formation of the committee and
would cooperate with it.
Peter Andersen, chief investment officer at Boston-based
Congress Wealth Management, a long-time Valeant investor, said
he was impressed with the directors and senior management, but
sold his stake Monday because of uncertainty facing the company.
"They are an excellent example of modern corporate
governance in terms of being open and available. I feel they
discredited the short-seller's allegations," he said, but added,
"The stock is going to be stuck in limbo."
REBUILDING CONFIDENCE
Valeant cleared the air somewhat, but not enough, said BMO
analyst Alex Arfaei, in a note.
"There is still much more that needs to be done to rebuild
investor confidence, which we argue has been significantly
weakened."
Arfaei said he wondered what other undisclosed business
practices Valeant might be involved in that could undermine the
stock.
Valeant said in a filing Monday it received a subpoena in a
U.S. government probe of payments between its Bausch & Lomb
division and medical professionals.
Valeant should sever its relationship with Philidor so it
can focus on its core business, said BTIG analyst Tim Chiang.
But J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a note that
concerns about Valeant's connection with Philidor were
"overblown."
Valeant said it paid $100 million in December 2014 for its
option to buy Pennsylvania-based Philidor Rx Services Llc, which
also included contractual rights, such as influence over certain
personnel hirings and a place on a joint steering committee.
Philidor accounted for about 7 percent of its total revenue
and EBITDA in the third quarter, and 44 percent of sales of
Jublia, Valeant's toenail fungus treatment, Valeant said, but
added it is not material for reporting purposes.
Valeant described Philidor as independent, and said Valeant
does not have legal liability for it.
The company said a board review had found the company in
compliance with the law on revenue recognition from drugs sold
through Philidor.
Valeant's link to Philidor came under scrutiny after a New
York Times report said that Valeant and other drugmakers were
using specialty drug distributors to circumvent barriers to
raising prices.
Valeant has said it properly accounts for sales through its
pharmacy partners and only books revenue once one of its
medicines reaches a patient.
FOCUS ON SPECIALTY PHARMACIES
Specialty pharmacies are designed to handle complex
medications that have unique requirements for storage or
administration. But Valeant has also used such pharmacies to
sell more conventional medicines directly to patients, and work
out reimbursement from insurers afterward.
That may allow them to get past limits on a drug's use
imposed by insurers or a retail pharmacy. In Valeant's case, the
company has been under scrutiny for its ties to Philidor, which
has been accused by one of its affiliates of improper billing
practices.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Valeant and Philidor
are more interconnected than previously disclosed, and
highlighted business practices that included a few Valeant
workers who used alternative names, sometimes fictional ones,
while working in Philidor's office.
Valeant chief compliance officer Seana Carson said the
company's ad-hoc committee will also review that report.
Pearson said Valeant will consider all options, including
buying Philidor or severing ties with it, as well as using other
specialty pharmacies.
The acquisitive company has been considering a sale or other
options for its neurological business, but such a move is now on
the back-burner, Pearson said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, Euan Rocha in Toronto
and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional reporting by
Michael Flaherty in New York and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)