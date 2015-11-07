Nov 6 Large investors holding stock in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc are split
over whether to support the embattled drug company's chief
executive or to advocate for new leadership, as the company
struggles to recover from a stock plunge sparked by allegations
of faulty accounting.
Interviews with fund managers invested in the company
suggest that while Valeant CEO Michael Pearson still enjoys
solid support from some key investors, the backing may be
waning, with other investors saying they think new leadership is
needed to stabilize the company.
Still, shareholders worry that if Pearson leaves, the stock
will fall further, having already lost more than half of its
value since coming under siege this fall. Scrutiny over pricing
policies from U.S. politicians, federal investigations into its
operations and a short-seller note aimed at its accounting
practices have sent shares into a tailspin.
"I think the jury is still out as far as the big investors
and his future goes," said one shareholder, who like others
interviewed for this story, requested anonymity. "There are
people who would like to see a fresh start."
Investor criticism of the former McKinsey consultant, who
transformed Valeant from a small drug company into a behemoth
through acquisitions, included questioning of both his overall
leadership and his handling of the present crisis, especially
with regard to investor relations.
In an email to Pearson reported by the Wall Street Journal
on Thursday, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, Valeant's third
largest shareholder, expressed support for Pearson, even while
questioning some aspects of his handling of the crisis.
"While I have strong views on Valeant's communication
strategy and would have taken a different approach," Ackman
wrote, "you and the board should not interpret this as a
negative reflection on my view of you as the CEO of the
company."
Another large Valeant shareholder told Reuters that Pearson
should stay, and that the stock plunge has been exaggerated,
given that the accounting questions have been raised about only
a small number of Valeant drugs, which together are responsible
for about 10 percent of the company's revenue. Valeant has
denied accusations of accounting discrepancies.
But the investor acknowledged that Pearson's future is far
from clear.
"I think the company is more valuable with Mike (Pearson) as
CEO," the investor said. "There are those who don't."
Several funds in the past few weeks have disclosed that they
sold off their shares of Valeant, including respected value
investor Wally Weitz and hedge fund Jana Partners, though none
expressed a loss of confidence in Pearson.
As for large institutional investors invested in the stock,
the lingering concern is whether Pearson can get his arms around
the damage and contain it.
One shareholder said that Pearson should have spent more
money building up the investor relations arm of the company,
which could have helped him better manage the "just-in-case
scenario that just hit him."
A spokeswoman for Valeant said Friday that Pearson had the
"full confidence" of the board of directors.
