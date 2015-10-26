(Adds quote from Left)
By Natalie Harrison and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - Valeant bonds were volatile on
Monday morning but steadied after the drugmaker's management
sought to alleviate investor fears of potential fraud at the
company.
One high-yield investor said Valeant's 5.5% 2023s traded as
low as 83.5 before steadying to around 86 after the company said
a board review had found the company was in compliance with the
law on revenue recognition from drugs sold through the specialty
pharmacy Philidor.
Its Board of Directors has set up an ad hoc committee to
review allegations by short seller Citron Research related to
the company's business relationship with Philidor and related
matters.
Citron Research accused the drugmaker of using Philidor to
create "phantom sales" of its products or push more product
through distribution channels than sales would warrant, an
allegation that Valeant has denied outright.
"My overall take is that management did a reasonable job
conveying that their accounting is above board. The call removed
fears that there was a legal or accounting fraud issue," said
one of the investors who owns the 2023 bonds.
But he said there was still a feeling that the company was
acting "at the edge of the letter of the law" and that further
weakness in Valeant's bonds was likely.
"The biggest issue was allegations about revenue inflation,"
said the investor. The company appeared to pour cold water on
those concerns.
Valeant said on its call with analysts that it only
recognizes revenue when products are dispensed to patients and
records this at net realized price.
Blasting Citron's claims as "completely untrue," Valeant
chief executive Michael Pearson said the company has asked the
SEC to investigate the research firm and his founder Andrew
Left.
In an email to IFR, however, Left stood by the contents of
his firm's report.
"Before accusing me of market manipulation, Pearson should
ask himself why Philidor was undisclosed to Valeant
shareholders," Left said.
He accused Valeant of not disclosing a payment of US$100m
for an "option" to purchase Philidor, the posting of Valeant
senior staff onsite at Philidor, and the consolidation of
Philidor's revenue in Valeant's balance sheet.
Valeant revealed new information earlier this month about
its dealings with specialty pharmacies, including Philidor and
R&O Pharmacy Inc, which are designed to handle medicines that
require complex storage or administration and distribute
specialty drugs to patients, and that it had purchased an option
to acquire the pharmacy Philidor and was already consolidating
its results.
It has also been subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors seeking
details on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and
distribution practices.
"Now they've got to work through the various regulatory
issues, including multiple subpoenas which will take 6-12
months," said the investor.
"I can't see the bonds trading back to where they were until
the muddy waters are cleared."
