TORONTO Oct 23 The plunge in the stock price of
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has
not only cost some of Wall Street's titans billions of dollars
this week, it also wiped $1.5 billion from the personal wealth
of its head Mike Pearson.
The former McKinsey & Co consultant, who has steered Valeant
since 2008, does not currently draw any salary from the company.
But company regulatory filings show that he is entitled to bonus
awards of between $6 million and $10 million this year, should
he and the company meet certain goals.
Valeant and its external advisors did not immediately
returns calls and emails seeking comment on the hit Pearson has
taken from the recent meltdown.
The largest portion of Pearson's wealth is tied up in
equity. Based on the latest filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission and Canadian regulators, Pearson controls
about 10.09 million shares, or a nearly 3 percent stake in the
company.
The equity value of his stake stood at $2.66 billion when
Valeant shares peaked at $263.70 on Aug. 5, 2015, on the New
York Stock Exchange. The value of that stake had declined to
about $1.11 billion as of the close of markets on Thursday.
The meltdown in Valeant's share price began a month ago when
U.S. politicians and some law enforcement officials turned their
sights on the company over its aggressive drug pricing tactics.
Its problems multiplied this week after influential short-seller
Citron Research issued a report accusing the drugmaker of
padding its revenue line with fictitious sales.
Valeant has denied the allegations by Citron and its shares
pared some of their losses in trading on Friday.
Valeant's more actively-traded New York-listed shares were
up 8.6 percent at $119.23 in midday trading on Friday. Shares in
the company are still down roughly 55 percent from their August
peak.
Valeant said Thursday it plans to refute the allegations on
a Monday conference call with investors.
The collapse in the shares has trimmed billions of dollars
off the ledgers of investors such as William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management, activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital,
and investment firm Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb.
Hedge fund industry watchers have warned, however, that for
several smaller players with outsized bets on Valeant the
fallout could be far more extensive, especially if investors
demand their money back all at once, forcing managers to exit
profitable positions to quickly raise cash.
