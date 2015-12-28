Dec 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said a group of company executives will take
over in an interim capacity, until CEO Michael Pearson returns
from medical leave.
Pearson will be on a medical leave of absence, effective
immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Pearson was hospitalized with a "severe case of pneumonia"
on Friday and is receiving treatment, a company spokeswoman said
on Friday.
Valeant's board has created an "office of the Chief
Executive Officer", which will include general counsel Robert
Chai-Onn, company group chairman Ari Kellen, and chief financial
officer Robert Rosiello.
