(Adds company declined to comment)
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK Dec 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc on Monday said a group of
company executives will immediately take over for its chief
executive officer until he returns from medical leave, news that
sent its shares tumbling 10 percent.
The Canadian company said CEO Michael Pearson, 56, was being
treated for severe pneumonia.
The decision to put leadership in the hands of three
executives was unusual, experts said, and suggested a lack of
confidence in any one company executive to temporarily fill
Pearson's shoes.
A spokeswoman for Valeant, based in Laval, Quebec, declined
to comment on the decision to appoint a trio to take over for
Pearson.
Valeant and Pearson have come under pressure for steep price
increases on some drugs and for close ties to a specialty
pharmacy that used aggressive methods to overcome insurer
barriers to reimbursing its medicines.
Pearson was hospitalized with the lung condition on Friday.
The company spokeswoman on Monday declined to say whether he had
experienced any complications or when he might return, adding it
was honoring a family request for privacy. The spokeswoman also
declined to comment on Pearson's medical history.
"It is an inopportune time for their leader to take sick
leave after the company has faced credibility issues in recent
months," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover. "If the
company was on solid footing, it wouldn't be as much of an
issue."
Valeant said its board has created an "office of the Chief
Executive Officer," which will include General Counsel Robert
Chai-Onn, Group Chairman Ari Kellen and Chief Financial Officer
Robert Rosiello.
The board also created a committee to oversee and support
the office of the CEO, including lead independent director
Robert Ingram, president of ValueAct Capital Mason Morfit and
former Valeant CFO Howard Schiller.
Jerome Reisman, a partner in the law firm Reisman Peirez
Reisman and Capobianco of Garden City, New York, said Valeant's
three-member CEO committee will likely prove too cumbersome.
"With all these kings they're appointing to the troika,
nobody will be able to make decisions," said Reisman, a
financial legal consultant to numerous drugmakers. "A committee
on a committee just won't work. You need a strong CEO."
Dr. Bruce Hirsch, an infectious disease specialist at North
Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, said the vast
majority of patients with pneumonia fully recover thanks to
effective antibiotics. But others are slow to recover and can be
tired for months afterward, he said, particularly if they have
pre-existing structural lung disease, including damage from
emphysema, bronchitis, asthma and smoking.
He noted pneumonia can be caused by a range of bacteria,
viruses, fungi, as well as inflammation, and in very severe
cases can cause heart attacks or heart failure.
Pearson, who joined Valeant as CEO in 2010 after a 23-year
career at consultancy McKinsey & Co, has made rapid-fire
acquisitions that greatly increased Valeant's size and share
price. But Valeant's stock has plunged more than 60 percent
since August, due largely to questions about the company's
marketing practices and the sustainability of its business
model.
Investors have been turning up pressure on the Laval,
Quebec-based company to provide a more detailed plan on how it
will boost profits in 2016.
Under a deal announced this month, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc will take over many functions previously handled by
specialty pharmacy Philidor Rx Services. Valeant cut ties with
the Philidor in response to allegations of aggressive billing
practices.
Valeant shares fell 10.5 percent to $102.14 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta, Jeffrey Benkoe, David Gregorio and Leslie
Adler)