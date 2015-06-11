June 11 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc has again reached into the ranks of business
advisory firm McKinsey & Co to hire a senior executive, naming
Robert Rosiello as its next chief financial officer on Thursday.
Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson had also moved to
the company from McKinsey, and said he has worked with Rosiello
for 20 years.
"I know his tremendous expertise in health care and in
particular M&A, his unquestioned intellect, and work ethic and
integrity will prove to be of great value to the Valeant
organization and its shareholders," Pearson said in Laval,
Quebec-based Valeant's statement.
Rosiello's experience heading McKinsey's global merger
practice is especially important at Valeant, which has increased
its revenue aggressively through a stream of acquisitions.
Valeant has counted on current CFO Howard Schiller to
reassure investors about Valeant's financial performance amid
criticism that its reporting practices are obscured by its
frequent acquisitions.
Rosiello will replace Schiller on July 1. Schiller, who
surprised analysts by announcing in April his intention to quit,
will remain on Valeant's board and serve as a consultant.
Valeant's shares rose about 1 percent in morning trading in
New York and Toronto. The stock had declined in pre-market
activity as shareholder ValueAct Capital Management said it sold
4.2 million shares.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
