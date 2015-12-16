BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to 2016)
Dec 16 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cut its revenue and profit forecasts for 2015.
The company, which is holding its investor day on Wednesday, said it still expected double-digit sales growth through higher volumes. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.