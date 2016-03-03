March 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it appointed Ari Kellen executive vice
president, succeeding Deb Jorn who has resigned, effective
immediately.
Eric Abramson, vice president of dermatology and immunology
marketing, has been appointed general manager of the U.S
dermatology business, the Canadian drugmaker said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Valeant disclosed on Monday that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating the company's relationship
with Philidor RX Services and also said it would delay filing
its annual report beyond the 15-day extension period.
Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson returned from a
prolonged medical leave, and the company has canceled the
release of its fourth-quarter earnings and withdrew its 2016
financial guidance.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)