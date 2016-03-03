March 3 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Thursday
reiterated that executive vice president Deb Jorn had resigned
for personal reasons, and had not been asked to leave.
The embattled drugmaker issued a statement on Thursday in
response to investor enquiries, a day after it announced the
resignation of Jorn, who was in charge of the company's U.S.
dermatology and gastrointestinal businesses.
Valeant's investors face significant uncertainty, including
on the outcome of an investigation by an ad hoc board committee
into the company's relationship with Philidor RX Services.
"Her (Jorn) departure is not the result of an action taken
by the Ad Hoc Committee of the Board of Directors," the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant had said on Wednesday that Eric
Abramson, vice-president of dermatology and immunology
marketing, would serve as general manager of its U.S.
dermatology business.
The company named Ari Kellen, executive vice-president and
company group chairman, as head of the gastrointestinal
business.
Earlier this week, Laval, Quebec-based Valeant disclosed
that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating the company's relationship with Philidor.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)