Sept 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc, which is pursuing a hostile takeover offer for
Allergan Inc, on Monday said it expects sales to rise 15
percent in the third quarter but will face a tougher
fourth-quarter comparison to year-ago results.
Valeant, which completed the $8.7 billion purchase of Bausch
& Lomb on Aug. 6, 2013, said its third-quarter sales reflect a
weak year-ago period for the contact lens maker.
The Canadian company did not give a specific fourth-quarter
forecast.
Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle injections, has
criticized Valeant's acquisition-based business model as it
attempts to fend off the drugmaker's $51 billion hostile bid.
