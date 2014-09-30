(Corrects source of filing to Allergan, not Valeant. Adds
Valeant statement from last week)
Sept 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's sales are expected to rise 15 percent in the
third quarter but will face a tougher fourth-quarter comparison
to year-ago results, Allergan Inc said in a filing on
Monday.
Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle injections, has
criticized Valeant's acquisition-based business model as it
attempts to fend off the drugmaker's $51 billion hostile bid.
Valeant's third-quarter sales will reflect a weak year-ago
period for contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb, which Valeant
acquired for $8.7 billion in August 2013, according to the
filing.
The Canadian company did not give a specific fourth-quarter
forecast but said last week that it expects continued strong
double-digit same store organic growth in the fourth
quarter. Valeant announced that it will report third-quarter
earnings on Oct. 20.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)