Oct 20 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc , embroiled in a bitter fight
to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in
all its markets.
Valeant posted a profit attributable to the company of
$275.4 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $973.2 million, or $2.92
cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a
restructuring charge of $305 million, primarily related to the
acquisition of Bausch & Lomb, and an impairment charge of $645
million.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was
$2.11 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.99 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ashutosh
Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)