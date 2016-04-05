UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said a board committee completed a review of the company's accounting practices and did not find any new items that would require restatements.
The drugmaker said on Tuesday it was on schedule to file its annual report on or before April 29.
Valeant said last month that a board committee probing the company's ties to specialty drug distributor Philidor had found accounting problems dating back to December 2014. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.