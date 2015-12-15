Dec 15 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it signed a deal to distribute its skin and eye products at a discount in more than 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc retail pharmacy locations.

The drugmaker, which has been accused of price gouging, said prices of the skin and eye products would be reduced by 10 percent. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)