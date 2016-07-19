July 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's experimental drug to treat the skin disorder psoriasis should be approved as long as certain measures are put in place to mitigate the risk of suicide, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory committees but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)