BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
March 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's directors and key officers have received a cease-trade order by the securities regulator in the Canadian province of Quebec, on the company's request, Valeant said on Thursday.
In a separate statement, the Autorité Des Marches Financiers said the order takes effect Thursday and is in place for 15 days. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information