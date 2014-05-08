CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's largest listed drugmaker, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by robust sales in the United States.
The company's net loss narrowed to $20.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $27.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, jumped 35 percent to $600 million, or $1.76 per share.
Total revenue rose 77 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
