May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , which has come under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss first-quarter results.

The Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker reiterated that it expects to file its quarterly report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline.

The troubled drugmaker filed its 2015 financial report in late April, allaying concerns about a possible default on its debt of more than $30 billion.

The company missed an original March 15 deadline, citing an in-house review of its accounting practices. The probe found problems dating back to 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)