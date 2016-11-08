Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly
revenue due to faltering sales, and cut its full-year profit and
revenue forecasts.
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares tumbled more than 10 percent in
premarket trading on Tuesday.
The company said it expects 2016 total revenue of $9.55
billion-$9.65 billion, down from its previous forecast of $9.9
billion-$10.1 billion.
Valeant said it expected adjusted earnings of $5.30-$5.50
per share, compared with its previous forecast of $6.60-$7.00.
The company recorded a net loss attributable to Valeant of
$1.22 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the quarter ended Sept.
30, compared with a profit of $49.5 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.05
billion in the latest quarter.
Revenue fell to $2.48 billion from $2.79 billion.
Valeant, which has debt of more than $30 billion, said last
week it was in talks with third parties to sell its Salix
stomach-drug business and other assets.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)