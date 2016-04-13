BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's outgoing Chief Executive Michael Pearson will depose before the Senate Special Committee on Aging to comply with a congressional subpoena, the committee said.
Pearson will depose on April 18, ahead of an April 27 hearing, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
Valeant said on Monday that it had asked Pearson to cooperate with the committee after he failed to show up at a hearing on Friday related to an investigation into drug pricing. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
