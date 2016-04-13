April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's outgoing Chief Executive Michael Pearson will depose before the Senate Special Committee on Aging to comply with a congressional subpoena, the committee said.

Pearson will depose on April 18, ahead of an April 27 hearing, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Valeant said on Monday that it had asked Pearson to cooperate with the committee after he failed to show up at a hearing on Friday related to an investigation into drug pricing. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)