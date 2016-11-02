WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc was sued on Wednesday on behalf of
investors in Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc, which it bought last
year for $1 billion, over its alleged failure to successfully
market the female libido pill Addyi.
According to a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court,
Valeant neglected its obligations to market Addyi and priced the
drug at $800 per month, twice as high as the market could bear.
