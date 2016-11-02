(Adds Addyi FDA approval and potential side effects, paragraph
By Jonathan Stempel
WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc was sued on behalf of former
investors in Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc, which it bought last
year for $1 billion, over its alleged failure to market the
female libido pill Addyi successfully.
According to a complaint filed on Wednesday in Delaware
Chancery Court, Valeant neglected its contractual obligations to
market Addyi, sometimes dubbed "the female Viagra," and priced
it at $800 per month, twice as high as the market could bear.
This led to poor sales, in part because insurers and
pharmacy benefit managers refused to cover the pill at the
"inflated" price, and made Addyi unaffordable for millions of
women facing an "unmet medical need," the complaint said.
Sales of Addyi may total less than $10 million this year,
far short of the $1 billion targeted by next July, and as a
result shortchange Sprout investors out of millions of dollars
of royalties, the complaint said.
"Simply put, Addyi is languishing because of Valeant's
operational ineptitude and breach of its obligations under the
merger agreement," the complaint said.
The complaint seeks unspecified damages and a requirement
that Valeant live up to the merger agreement by hiring a
150-member sales force for Addyi and spending at least $200
million on marketing, research and development.
Valeant did not respond to several requests for comment.
ANOTHER PROBLEM
The lawsuit adds to problems facing Laval, Quebec-based
Valeant, whose stock has plunged 92 percent since August 2015
amid intense criticism of its pricing and business practices,
and probes by U.S. regulators and Congress.
Bloomberg News said former Chief Executive Michael Pearson
and former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller are a focus
of a U.S. criminal probe into Valeant's ties to Philidor Rx
Services, a now-closed pharmacy that helped boost sales.
Valeant is also unloading businesses to slash a roughly $30
billion debt load.
The company on Tuesday said it is in talks to sell its Salix
stomach drug business, and The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday
said it may sell an eye surgery equipment business acquired when
it bought Bausch & Lomb in 2013.
Shares of Valeant fell $2.74, or 11.5 percent, to $21.12 in
Wednesday trading in New York.
ABANDONING ADDYI
Valeant had hoped Addyi would help it command much of what
analysts said could be a $2 billion market for drugs to bolster
women's sex drives. Pfizer Inc's Viagra is used for
erectile dysfunction in men.
But the complaint said Valeant's plan to distribute Addyi
through Philidor collapsed after short-seller Citron Research
accused Valeant on Oct. 21, 2015, four days after Addyi's
commercial launch, of using Philidor to fraudulently inflate
sales.
The complaint said Valeant "jettisoned" Sprout's preparatory
work and severed ties to its leadership, despite having no
marketing plan of its own.
It also said Pearson's replacement, Joseph Papa, abandoned
plans to re-launch Addyi in September, after telling Sprout
advisers he would do so.
Valeant's breach of contract has deprived shareholders and
bondholders of a "significant source of revenue," Jonathan
Schiller, managing partner of Boies Schiller & Flexner, who
represents the Sprout investors, said in a statement.
Palatin Technologies Inc, a New Jersey company
developing a potential Addyi rival, bremelanotide, has hired
investment bank Greenhill & Co to explore a sale or licensing
pact, a person familiar with the matter said.
Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August
2015 under intense pressure from patient advocacy groups, Addyi
nonetheless carries a warning that it can cause fainting and low
blood pressure, and should not be used with alcohol.
The case is Shareholder Representative Services LLC v
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International et al, Delaware Chancery
Court, No. 12868.
