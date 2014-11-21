UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
(Corrects first bullet point to remove incorrect reference to Valeant's prior stake in Allergan)
Nov 20 - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan Inc as of November 19
* Says Pershing Square informed that PS Fund 1 sold all of 2.2 million shares of common stock allocated to Valeant USA
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.