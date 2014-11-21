(Corrects first bullet point to remove incorrect reference to Valeant's prior stake in Allergan)

Nov 20 - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan Inc as of November 19

* Says Pershing Square informed that PS Fund 1 sold all of 2.2 million shares of common stock allocated to Valeant USA

* Source text for Eikon

* Further company coverage