NEW YORK Feb 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc. agreed to acquire Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for $158.00 per share, or a total
enterprise value of $14.5 billion, the two companies said on
Sunday.
The transaction, an all-cash tender offer for all the
outstanding shares of Salix, was approved by the boards of
directors of both companies, the companies said in a news
release.
The merger is expected to yield more than $500 million in
annual cost savings from the cost base of the combined company,
the release said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Frances Kerry)