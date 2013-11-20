BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire Opes Advisors Inc
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
Nov 19 Valencia Ventures Inc : * Announces management changes * Says president and CEO brett new resigned * Says josh van deurzen replaces brett * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.