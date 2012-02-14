NEW YORK Feb 14 Lucky couples have been
married each year on Valentine Day's on the top of the Empire
State Building for nearly two decades but this year for the
first time two same sex couples said "I do" at the iconic New
York landmark.
The sky-high nuptials on Tuesday followed the legalization
of gay marriage in June when Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed
the law making New York the sixth, and most populous U.S. state,
to approve gays and lesbians to wed.
"We just thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to get
married on top of the Empire State building, especially since it
is the first year that gay marriage is allowed," said Phil Fung,
a 49-year-old product manager at a financial services firm who
wed his partner Shawn Klein, 51, a hospital administrator.
The couple, who live in New York, met 18 years ago at The
Roxy, a famous Manhattan nightclub, and have been together ever
since.
"It was love at first sight," said Fung. "We have been
talking about getting married now that gay marriage was passed
in New York state and friends of ours told us about the
contest."
They will be among an estimated 21,000 gay and lesbian
couples from New York who are expected to marry within the first
three years of the law passing and nearly 42,000 from out of
state who will pick New York for a destination wedding,
according to a report by the Independent Democratic Conference.
Fung and Klein are among the select few chosen to exchange
vows 61 floors up in the sky. They were one of four couples
selected from hundreds of applicants this year from around the
country who submitted a video to win their dream wedding at the
Empire State Building that was completed in 1930 and is visited
by 3.5 million people each year.
Both have visited the 102-floor landmark but it was be a
first-time experience for some of their guests, including many
relatives of South Dakota-born Klein, who is one of 13 children.
Eleven members of his family planned to make their first trip to
New York for the ceremony.
For Alaskan Steph Figarelle, 29 and her partner Lela
McArthur, 24, it was the wedding and trip of a lifetime.
"The Empire State Building to us in Alaska is like going to
Egypt to look at the pyramids. That's what makes it special,"
said Figarelle,
"It stands for many things," she added. "Getting married
there sets the tone for our lives together."
Alaska is among the more than 40 U.S. states where same-sex
marriage is not recognized. The couple, who are both personal
trainers who met while students at the University of Alaska, had
been planning to marry in New York when Figarelle spotted the
contest to wed at the Empire State Building while searching for
wedding venues in New York.
"It was a shot in the dark," said Figarelle, adding that her
mother, and her brother from Montana were due to attend the
ceremony.
As part of their winnings each couple received a customized
wedding, gown and tuxedo and a two-night stay at the Pierre
Hotel in New York. Same-sex marriage is expected to generate an
estimated $284 million for the state economy, according to the
Independent Democratic Conference report.
(Editing by Jill Serjeant)