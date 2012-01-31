NEW YORK Jan 31 Consumers will be digging
deeper into their pockets to buy flowers, gift cards and
chocolates on Valentine's Day with average spending expected to
rise eight percent over last year to nearly $200.
And along with their expanding wallets 4 million Americans
are expected to pop the question or receive a proposal on Feb
14.
"We've seen a consistent trend of consumers saying they will
spend more, from holiday shopping to 2012 travel plans, and
spending plans for Feb 14 are no exception," said Sonali
Chakravorti, vice president at American Express.
In its latest spending and savings tracker American Express
questioned 2,000 adults across the United States to gauge how
much and on what consumers will be spending their money on
Cupid's big day.
Nearly half of people said they intend to celebrate at a
favorite restaurant, seven percent more than last year. Flowers
are still the most popular gift for a Valentine, followed by
gift cards, jewelry and electronics.
Among couples getting betrothed, 30 percent said they would
propose during a weekend getaway or vacation, which have been
dubbed engagementcations.
To seal the deal, 48 percent of people think an engagement
ring costing between $1,000 to $5,000 would be appropriate but
22 percent said up to $2,000 for bling would be more realistic,
while five percent thought nothing of spending $10,000 or more
on a ring.
Although nearly 40 percent of women think whoever asked for
the date should pay for it, 14 percent said the bill should be
split, but most unmarried men said they would cover the cost of
the date.
Finances can be a delicate subject, so half of people don't
talk about money until they have been together six months and 20
percent of married couples did not broach the subject until
after they have tied the knot.
After marriage money matters can be a cause of
disagreements, although the poll showed arguments over household
budgets, spending on the children and everyday purchases have
declined since last year.
More men than women take credit for paying credit cards,
property and school taxes and for filing income taxes, according
to the poll, but 70 percent of women said they managed the
household budgets.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)