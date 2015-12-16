LONDON Dec 16 The Qatari owners of Italian
fashion house Valentino have invited banks to pitch for the
advisory roles on a stock market listing as they seek an exit
from one of the world's most glamorous brands, sources familiar
with the plan said.
A decision on which bank will work on an initial public
offering (IPO) in Milan is expected in January, the sources
said.
Mayhoola for Investments, an investment vehicle with close
ties to Sheikha Mozah, the second wife of Qatar's former emir,
has asked Rothschild to involve a number of banks in
the listing, which could happen as soon as May, the sources
said.
Valentino and Rothschild declined to comment. No one at
Mayhoola was immediately available to comment.
For the luxury label, once worn by Jacqueline Kennedy
Onassis, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, it will mean a
return to the Milan stock market having been bought out by
private equity firm Permira in 2007.
In addition Valentino's listing is expected to pave the way
for other fashion floats to follow, with Versace, backed by U.S.
buyout fund Blackstone, likely to go down the same IPO
route in around 18 months, several sources familiar with the
matter said.
Versace and Blackstone declined to comment.
Valentino's timetable will largely depend on market
conditions, another source said, but Mayhoola will try to take
advantage of the first available window in the second or third
quarter of 2016.
The sources ruled out Versace jumping the queue on an IPO
before its bigger rival Valentino returns to the Milan market
next year.
FASHION VICTIMS
Led by Chief Executive Stefano Sassi, Valentino expects to
generate revenue of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in 2016 with
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of close to 200 million euros, two of the sources said.
It will compete on share price valuations with several other
Italian fashion companies, including Moncler and
Ferragamo, which trade on a multiple of more than 10
times their expected EBITDA, while Brunello Cucinelli
trades on a multiple of over 14.
The sources said the Milan bourse remains the main
marketplace for fashion firms and ruled out Mayhoola seeking a
listing for Valentino in New York or in Hong Kong, where Italian
rival Prada was floated in 2011.
Founded in 1960 by designer Valentino Garavani, the Italian
brand became famous for its trademark bright-red chiffon
dresses.
Permira took control in 2007, paying 5.3 billion euros at a
time when sector valuations turned out to be at their peak.
At the time the business was trading as Valentino Fashion
Group and included Hugo Boss, which has since been
floated on the Frankfurt market.
Valentino itself underwent a debt restructuring in 2009, in
the wake of the financial crisis, and was sold to Mayhoola in
2012 for around 700 million euros.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Additional reporting by Claudia Cristoferi in Milan and David
French in Dubai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)