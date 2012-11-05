MILAN Nov 5 Italian police have seized assets
worth 65 million euros ($83.5 million) in a probe into the 5.4
billion euro sale of fashion houses Hugo Boss and Valentino in
2007, a person familiar with the investigation said on Monday.
Italy's finance police said in a statement that they had
confiscated real estate, land and corporate holdings of 13
people "linked to one of Italy's most important families in the
fashion and textile sector."
The person familiar with the investigation told Reuters
those 13 people were linked to the Marzotto group, and included
members of the Marzotto family. Marzotto sold Valentino Fashion
Group - then including both the Valentino label and Hugo Boss -
to private finance group Permira in the 2007 deal.
The people under investigation are suspected of not having
filed a tax return, the source said.
The Marzotto group was not immediately available for
comment.
Police said in a statement that the investigation revealed
that a Luxembourg-based holding company used by the Marzotto
Group in the sale made a capital gain of nearly 200 million
euros, resulting in tax evasion of 65 million euros.
"The investigation...revealed that a financial holding
company purposefully created in Luxembourg was instead
administered from Italy," said the police in a statement.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Rossi; editing by Patrick Graham)