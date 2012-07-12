LONDON, July 12 A Qatari group has agreed to buy the prestigious Italian fashion house Valentino from its private equity owner Permira, in a deal that underlines the kingdom's appetite for trophy assets.

The deal values Valentino at about 700 million euros ($857.46 million), people familiar with the situation said.

The acquisition is being made through Mayhoola for Investments SPC, an investment vehicle backed by a major private investor group from Qatar, the parties said on Thursday.