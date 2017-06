A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo for fashion house Valentino as part of their Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN Italian fashion house Valentino said on Thursday it had been acquired by a leading Qatari investor for an undisclosed amount, one of the most prominent purchases of a European top fashion brand by an emerging market investor.

In a statement, Valentino said Mayhoola for Investments, backed by an unnamed leading Quatari investor, had acquired full ownership of Valentino Fashion Group SpA, up until now controlled by London-based private equity fund Permira.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)