PARIS Feb 15 French state bank BpiFrance has sold its remaining 1.7 pct stake in French car equipment maker Valeo for a capital gain of 169 million euros ($188.23 million), a spokesman for BpiFrance told Reuters on Monday.

"With stakes in Eutelsat and Eiffage, Bpi France holds positions that offset those in sectors that are hurting like oil and oil equipment," he added.

($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bate Felix)