PARIS, Sept 17 Valeo Chief Executive
Jacques Aschenbroich said China's auto market appeared to have
touched a low-point and confirmed the French car parts maker's
full-year targets.
"The feeling I have in China is that we've hit the bottom,
and that the market seems gradually to be giving signs of
recovery," Aschenbroich told Reuters by phone on Thursday.
"There has been significant destocking by our clients in the
third quarter, but Valeo's Chinese operations continue to show
slight growth. The Chinese market will continue to improve
progressively."
The CEO said he was comfortable with the group's financial
targets, which it raised in July, and added that he expected to
complete the sale of its engine control business by the end of
the year.
