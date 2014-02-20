UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
PARIS Feb 20 French auto supplier Valeo said profit rose 40 percent in the second half of 2013 as a European car sales upturn and increased spending on fuel-saving technologies lifted revenue.
Net income rose to 249 million euros from a restated 178 million a year earlier, as sales advanced 3 percent to 5.944 billion euros, the Paris-based company said on Thursday.
Operating profit before one-time gains and charges advanced 16 percent to 411 million euros, lifting Valeo's operating margin to 6.9 percent from 6.2 percent. The company forecast a slight margin increase in 2014.
For the full year 2013, net income rose 18 percent to 439 million euros, Valeo said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
NEW YORK, April 20 US drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc’s deal to buy Medtronic Plc’s medical supplies units days after Abbott Laboratories agreed to a long-awaited purchase of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc has raised the pulse of a sector suppressed by potential healthcare policy upheaval.