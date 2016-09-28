PARIS, Sept 28 French car equipment maker Valeo is ahead of its 2015-2020 strategic plan and eyes revenue in excess of 20 billion euros at the end of the plan, its chairman and chief executive said on Wednesday.

Valeo is also confident of reaching an operating margin of around 9 percent by 2020 against 7.7 percent in 2015, Jacques Aschenbroich told a meeting with investors.

Valeo had revenue of 14.5 billion euros in 2015. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq)