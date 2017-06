PARIS Feb 22 French car parts maker Valeo forecast flat operating profit this year as it expands in emerging markets while automotive production declines in Europe.

The company posted a 13 percent rise in 2011 sales to 10.9 billion euros ($14.5 billion) on Wednesday, with operating profit rising to 704 million from 617 million a year earlier. The operating margin rose to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent in 2010.

Valeo expects global automotive production to rise 3-4 percent this year despite a 5 percent decline in Europe, with raw material prices at current levels. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)