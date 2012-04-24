PARIS, April 24 French car parts maker Valeo
stuck to its forecast for flat operating profit this
year as it expanded in emerging markets while automotive
production declined in Europe.
First-quarter revenue rose 13.6 percent to 3.03 billion
euros ($4 billion), Valeo said in a statement on Tuesday.
Like-for-like sales rose 6 percent.
Valeo reiterated that it expects global automotive
production to rise 3-4 percent this year, despite a 5 percent
decline in Europe, with raw material prices at current levels.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)