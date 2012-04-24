PARIS, April 24 French car parts maker Valeo stuck to its forecast for flat operating profit this year as it expanded in emerging markets while automotive production declined in Europe.

First-quarter revenue rose 13.6 percent to 3.03 billion euros ($4 billion), Valeo said in a statement on Tuesday. Like-for-like sales rose 6 percent.

Valeo reiterated that it expects global automotive production to rise 3-4 percent this year, despite a 5 percent decline in Europe, with raw material prices at current levels. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)