PARIS Feb 24 French auto parts maker Valeo
on Tuesday pledged a further increase in full-year
profitability after it exceeded 2014 earnings targets on strong
demand for emissions-cutting technologies.
Paris-based Valeo said it aimed to deliver a 2015 operating
margin above the 7.2 percent recorded last year, when the
company had targeted a margin "above 7 percent".
Net income rose 20 percent in the second half to 300 million
euros ($339 million), Valeo said in a statement, as revenue
advanced 12 percent to 6.38 billion euros.
The company also raised its proposed dividend by 29 percent
to 2.20 euros per share.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
