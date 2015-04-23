BRIEF-71Media Q1 net profit increases to 62,885 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
PARIS, April 23 French car parts maker Valeo confirmed its full-year goals on Thursday as it posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 3.581 billion euros ($3.87 billion).
Valeo confirmed its goal for "growth higher than the market in the main production regions" and a slight year-on-year increase in its operating margin. ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call