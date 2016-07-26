PARIS, July 26 French auto parts maker Valeo
recorded a 23 percent surge in first-half profit, the
company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and
fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry
growth in key markets.
Net income rose to 422 million euros ($463 million), the
company said, on an 11 percent increase in revenue to 8.13
billion euros. Operating profit rose 20 percent to 647 million
euros, lifting the operating margin to 8 percent from 7.4
percent.
The results beat analysts' expectations of 409 million euros
in net income and 615 million in operating income, based on the
median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.
Valeo said its first-half performance left it confident of
meeting previously announced full-year goals "despite the
uncertainties that may affect the European automotive market
following the recent Brexit decision by the United Kingdom".
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft)