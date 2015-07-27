PARIS, July 27 French car parts maker Valeo beat sales expectations and posted a record order intake for the first half on stronger demand for fuel-saving and driving-assistance technologies, the company said on Monday.

Net income rose 34 percent to 344 million euros ($379 million) as revenue jumped 15 percent to 7.298 billion in January-June, Paris-based Valeo said in a statement.

The sales performance outstripped the 7.183 billion euros expected by analysts, based on the mean of 16 estimates polled by Thomson Reuters.

Valeo's 18 percent increase in order intake to a record 10.7 billion euros reflected "the commercial success of technologies developed by the group for CO2 emissions and intuitive driving", Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said in the statement.

Valeo also pledged to beat its 7.4 percent first-half operating margin in the rest of the year, effectively lifting its full-year guidance. The company had previously targeted a "slight increase" on the 7.2 percent recorded in 2014. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)