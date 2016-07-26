(Add quote, details)
PARIS, July 26 French auto parts maker Valeo
recorded a 23 percent rise in first-half profit, the
company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and
fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry
growth in key markets.
* Net income rises to 422 million euros ($463 million) on an
11 percent increase in revenue to 8.13 billion. Order intake up
20 percent to 12.8 billion euros.
* Operating profit up 20 percent to 647 million euros,
lifting operating margin to 8 percent from 7.4 percent.
* Results beat analysts' expectations of 409 million euros
in net income, 615 million in operating income, based on the
median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.
* Comfort and driving assistance posted biggest divisional
sales increase of 16 percent. Powertrain and visibility systems
including LED lighting delivered largest profitability gains.
* Valeo expressed confidence in meeting 2016 goals "despite
the uncertainties that may affect the European automotive market
following the recent Brexit decision by the United Kingdom".
* Reiterated 2016 goals include strong sales growth
outperforming main markets, with a slight increase in operating
margin, despite higher research and development spending.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft and David
Evans)