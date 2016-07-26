(Add quote, details)

PARIS, July 26 French auto parts maker Valeo recorded a 23 percent rise in first-half profit, the company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry growth in key markets.

* Net income rises to 422 million euros ($463 million) on an 11 percent increase in revenue to 8.13 billion. Order intake up 20 percent to 12.8 billion euros.

* Operating profit up 20 percent to 647 million euros, lifting operating margin to 8 percent from 7.4 percent.

* Results beat analysts' expectations of 409 million euros in net income, 615 million in operating income, based on the median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.

* Comfort and driving assistance posted biggest divisional sales increase of 16 percent. Powertrain and visibility systems including LED lighting delivered largest profitability gains.

* Valeo expressed confidence in meeting 2016 goals "despite the uncertainties that may affect the European automotive market following the recent Brexit decision by the United Kingdom".

* Reiterated 2016 goals include strong sales growth outperforming main markets, with a slight increase in operating margin, despite higher research and development spending. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)