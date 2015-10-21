PARIS Oct 21 French car parts maker Valeo has not seen any impact on its sales so far from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have put in place a weekly rolling forecast and we see absolutely no negative evolution," Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich told a conference call with analysts.

He also said it was too early to evaluate the impact of tighter regulation over the long term. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by David Clarke)