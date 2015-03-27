PARIS, March 27 French auto parts maker Valeo
plans to draw on drone software and other military
technologies from partner Safran to offer self-driving
vehicle platforms to carmakers by the end of the decade.
While demonstrating an autonomous car and other prototype
systems jointly developed with Safran, the French defence and
aerospace group, Valeo said on Friday the first applications may
reach carmaker clients within three years.
Under a 2013 research and development agreement, the
Paris-based companies are collaborating on self-driving systems
with final applications ranging from hatchbacks to unmanned
aircraft.
"We realised very quickly that we had much more in common
than we'd expected," Valeo innovation chief Guillaume
Devauchelle told Reuters. "It turns out that an autonomous
vehicle is really a terrestrial drone."
Cars that complete whole journeys without human input are
still many years away, but creeping automation is well underway,
with models already on sale that can pilot themselves through
slow traffic and hit the brakes when a pedestrian steps out.
Analysts see a booming market for the vehicles and the
connected services their hands-off drivers will be increasingly
free to consume. And with Google and Apple
both entering the fray, the traditional auto industry is braced
for disruption.
The Valeo-Safran collaboration works because each company
serves distinct markets, Valeo boss Jacques Aschenbroich said.
Valeo has the right to sell joint technology to automakers,
leaving defence, aerospace and rail applications to Safran.
Safran is now offering to equip armoured vehicles with
360-degree camera software developed by Valeo as a parking aid,
the companies said.
Valeo-equipped self-driving cars will draw on infrared
imaging, algorithms and "dynamic mapping" used in Patroller
drones and other Safran hardware.
The joint R&D push has yielded "an absolute outpouring of
ideas," the Valeo CEO said. "Within a fairly short space of time
you'll be seeing a lot of Safran technology in cars (equipped
by) Valeo, and plenty of Valeo in Safran aerospace and security
products."
