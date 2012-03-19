* Valero to shut Aruba plant by end of March
* Aruba had been providing blendstock components to US,
Latam
* Refinery had restarted in early 2011 after 17-month
shutdown
NEW YORK, March 19 Valero Energy Corp
said o n M onday it will halt operations at its 235,000
barrel-per-day Aruba refinery by the end of March, the second
time since 2009 that the plant has been forced to shut due to
low margins that have battered Atlantic Basin refiners.
The move will further tighten fuel markets in the region,
which has seen a string of shutdowns that have already
threatened 1.9 million bpd of refining capacity in Europe, the
United States and the Caribbean due to the high cost of crude
oil that have hit profits.
Valero, which had already cut processing rates at the
refinery, may continue to operate the site as a terminal and
storage operation, the company said in a press statement on
Monday.
The refinery, which was restarted in early 2011 after a
17-month shutdown due to poor margins, processed heavy sour
crude oil into gasoline, heating oil and feedstock components to
make finished fuel to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the New York Harbor,
the Caribbean, South America and Europe.
Valero CEO Bill Klesse said last week that the refinery --
which uses fuel oil to fire boilers, make steam and power other
operations -- was at a disadvantage to refineries in the United
States that have access to the cheap, plentiful supplies of
natural gas for operations. The difference can add up to $2 a
barrel to operating costs, he added.
The company will maintain the plant in a state which would
allow it to restart should the refining environment improve,
after announcing in November that it was looking at options for
the Aruba plant including finding a strategic partner.
Valero said that discussions with interested parties,
including those facilitated by the government, will continue.
"We appreciate the diligent and incredible efforts of Prime
Minister Eman and his government in helping Valero find an
economic alternative that would allow continued operation of the
refinery," said Klesse in the press statement.
"Our discussions with interested parties, including those
facilitated by the Government of Aruba, will continue."
In mid-February, Hovensa LLC shut down its 350,000 bpd St.
Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands refinery -- one of the large
refineries supporting fuel demand in the U.S. East Coast, after
losing money on it for three consecutive years. The refinery
faced similar problems with running fuel oil for power, making
it less competitive compared to plants on the U.S. mainland,
according to analysts.
Hess Corporation, which partnered with Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA in Hovensa, said on Monday it was
exploring the sale of its crude oil and refined products storage
and transshipment terminal at St. Lucia, retaining Goldman Sachs
as financial advisor.
Late last year, two refineries on the U.S. East Coast were
closed, and the market is now closely watching whether Sunoco
finds a buyer for its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia plant
ahead of a mid-summer deadline.