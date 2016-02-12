By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Feb 12 Valero Energy Corp's
proposed oil-by-rail project at its northern California refinery
was quashed by local planners this week, the first such facility
on the U.S. West Coast to end a years-long wait for permits with
a rejection.
The Benicia Planning Commission late Thursday unanimously
renounced Valero's request to build the project at the
conclusion of four consecutive public hearings dominated by
scores of opponents.
Valero first proposed building the rail facility at its
145,000 barrels per day Benicia refinery to offload up to 70,000
bpd of inland U.S. and Canadian heavy crude three years ago.
Several other West Coast rail projects await such decisions
by local or state governments. Those include Tesoro Corp's
proposed 360,000 bpd railport in Washington State - the
largest in the nation - and Phillips 66's newly-trimmed
25,000 bpd facility at its Santa Maria refinery in Arroyo
Grande, California.
Others gave up with U.S. crude prices down more than 70
percent since mid-2014 on global oversupply. That decline
squeezed discounts of inland U.S. crude to global crudes,
eroding oil-by-rail's profitability.
Global Partners LP last month laid off workers and
said the company would drop crude handling at its ethanol
terminal in Oregon in the fallout of the oil rout.
Valero can ask the Benicia City Council to override planners
and approve a permit for the project. A spokeswoman said on
Friday that the company would "evaluate our options for appeal."
The staff for Benicia's planners recommended approval.
When Valero first proposed the project, oil-by-rail was
growing fast and U.S. and Canadian crudes were much cheaper than
global crudes, even with added transportation costs of moving
via train. Rail also gave West Coast refiners a way to tap those
crudes as no major oil pipelines cross the Rocky Mountains.
Not anymore. Shipments originating on top U.S. railroads
fell 23 percent by the third quarter last year from the peak of
1.02 million bpd in the third quarter of 2014, according to the
American Association of Railroads.
The Tesoro project remains under review by a state council
in Washington, which will hold hearings in June and July.
San Obispo County planners are expected to decide on the
Phillips 66 project next month, the company said. Staff for
those planners recommended rejecting the facility.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)