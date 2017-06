Oct 30 Valero Energy Corp on Tuesday said its quarterly profit fell, as margins for the company's plants on the West Coast and U.S. Gulf Coast declined from year-ago levels.

The San Antonio-based company had a third-quarter profit of $674 million or $1.21 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $2 .11 p er share.

Excluding items, Valero had a profit of $1.90 per share. Wall Street analysts had forecast earnings of $ 1 . 7 5 p er share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.