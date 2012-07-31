UPDATE 3-German utilities set for multi-billion euro windfall after nuclear tax ruling
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
July 31 U.S. refining company Valero Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and said it would seek to split off its retail business.
The San Antonio company reported a profit of $831 million or $1.50 per share, compared with $745 million, or $1.30 per share in the second quarter a year earlier.
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday, threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards Doha with up to 15 years in prison and barring entry to Qataris.