July 14 U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp
on Monday said second-quarter income will be higher than
a year ago but profit will fall short of Wall Street estimates
on seasonal weakness in its biggest Gulf Coast market.
Doug Terreson, analyst at ISI Group, said the company's
capture rate in the Gulf Coast typically weakens in the second
quarter. Capture rates represent a refining company's ability to
profit from current market conditions.
Valero expects income from continuing operations of $1.10 to
$1.25 per share for the second quarter of 2014. Analysts on
average had expected a profit of $1.39 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valero also expects to report a loss from discontinued
operations of $63 million, or 12 cents per share, related
primarily to a non-cash charge associated with the closure of
its Aruba refinery.
Shares of Valero fell 3.4 percent to $48.20 in trading after
the close of the New York Stock Exchange.
